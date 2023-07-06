Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,340 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 6.0% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $49.89 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $51.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1396 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

