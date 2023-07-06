Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Shares Down 6.2%

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$34.42 and last traded at C$34.75. 185,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 420,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATZ. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC cut Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aritzia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.52.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$637.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.70 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 8.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.500612 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

