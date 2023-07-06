Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Shares Down 6.2%

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$34.42 and last traded at C$34.75. 185,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 420,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATZ. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC cut Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aritzia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.75.
Aritzia Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.52.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aritzia
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
- Three Value Stocks To Ride China’s Latest Economic Data
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.