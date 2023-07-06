Ark (ARK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,636.19

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Ark has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $42.90 million and approximately $4,636.19 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000256 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001954 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002653 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002594 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,079,690 coins and its circulating supply is 174,079,576 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.