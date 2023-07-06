Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Ark has a total market cap of $42.82 million and $1.15 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008930 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000257 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001933 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002621 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002579 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,088,686 coins and its circulating supply is 174,089,472 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

