ARMOR (ARMOR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $82.11

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. One ARMOR token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $447,117.82 and approximately $82.11 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

ARMOR Token Trading

