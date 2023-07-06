Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO Sells $33,772.12 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 4,804 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $33,772.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,983.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arteris alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, K Charles Janac sold 13,764 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $96,898.56.

Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIP traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.51. 222,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,733. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 57.12% and a negative return on equity of 73.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arteris by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,468,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arteris by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Arteris by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 773,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 46,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arteris by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 199,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arteris by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 600,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 178,834 shares during the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.