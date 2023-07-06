Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Down 6.7%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report)’s share price fell 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.74. 124,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 993,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ASPN. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $540.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $45.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.71 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 42.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Stories

