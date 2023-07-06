Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 16,962 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,498,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 150,687 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,006.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 782,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after buying an additional 744,902 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 474,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 17,694 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 569.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 309,260 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,777,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCT opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $18.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0601 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

