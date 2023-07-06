Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 3,222 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 159,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

