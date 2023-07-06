Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 543 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $541.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $511.37 and a 200-day moving average of $496.19. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

