Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,091 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.13% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IBDQ stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

