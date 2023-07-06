Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.53 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.94 and its 200-day moving average is $173.51.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

