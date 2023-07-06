Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.5 %

BMY opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.81 and a 200 day moving average of $69.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.