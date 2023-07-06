Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $219.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.31. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

