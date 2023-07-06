Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMP stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0437 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

