Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,611,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,568,000 after buying an additional 229,844 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,191,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 761,600 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 523,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 350,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 80,905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCU opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $17.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

