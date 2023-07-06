Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock Position Trimmed by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Associated Banc by 26,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, Director Michael J. Haddad bought 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director R Jay Gerken acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Haddad acquired 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Associated Banc Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

NYSE ASB opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.