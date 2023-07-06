Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.85 and last traded at $34.85. Approximately 4,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 10,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Associated Capital Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $762.87 million, a P/E ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 99.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 87.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

