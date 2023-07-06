Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Purchases £149.04 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Free Report) insider Jayne Cottam purchased 324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £149.04 ($189.16).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Jayne Cottam acquired 62,830 shares of Assura stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £30,158.40 ($38,276.94).

Assura Stock Performance

Shares of LON AGR traded down GBX 1.24 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 45.14 ($0.57). 1,898,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,873,755. Assura Plc has a one year low of GBX 43.12 ($0.55) and a one year high of GBX 71.60 ($0.91). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 48.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,159.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Assura Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Assura’s payout ratio is currently -7,500.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.71) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 57 ($0.72) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 60.75 ($0.77).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

