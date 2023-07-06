Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $96.48 Million

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last seven days, Astrafer has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Astrafer token can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00002055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Astrafer has a total market capitalization of $96.48 million and approximately $223,853.42 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer was first traded on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,553,960 tokens. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.6567363 USD and is down -5.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $54,753.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astrafer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astrafer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astrafer using one of the exchanges listed above.

