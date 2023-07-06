Atb Cap Markets Comments on Schlumberger Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schlumberger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLB. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

NYSE:SLB opened at $49.30 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

