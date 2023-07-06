Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$10.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$478.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 99.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.25. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$10.15 and a 52 week high of C$12.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.53.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.71 million for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 82.66% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.2595506 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.86 price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

(Free Report)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.