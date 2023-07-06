Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Audius (AUDIO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $189.34 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Audius Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,187,663,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,058,646,260 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

