Audius (AUDIO) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $193.55 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,187,663,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,058,646,260 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

