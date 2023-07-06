Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Stock Price Up 2%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) shares rose 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 666,170 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 628,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $449.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 96.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

