Avalanche 1-Day Volume Reaches $160.17 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $12.49 or 0.00041637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.32 billion and $160.17 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013534 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,405,408 coins and its circulating supply is 345,685,958 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

