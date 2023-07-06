Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Trading Up 11.7%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 691,090 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 159,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Avalon Advanced Materials Trading Up 11.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

