Axiom Advisory LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 44,930.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,125 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.