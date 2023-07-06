Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.69. 3,337,230 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 3,089,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.90 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.12.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul Stock Down 7.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $862.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Azul by 83.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Azul by 18.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in Azul by 11.0% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Azul by 930.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Azul by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

(Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.