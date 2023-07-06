Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BMI. Argus boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $141.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.40. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $76.88 and a 12 month high of $156.15.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Badger Meter by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

