Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $136.00

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 136 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 136.20 ($1.73), with a volume of 316492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.80 ($1.77).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 144.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £427.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,906.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

In other Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon news, insider Abigail Rotheroe purchased 10,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £14,875.94 ($18,880.49). Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

