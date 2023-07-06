Bank of America Boosts OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Price Target to $17.00

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE KAR opened at $14.82 on Thursday. OPENLANE has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that OPENLANE will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of OPENLANE by 165.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 144.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OPENLANE by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in OPENLANE by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

