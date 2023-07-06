Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.8% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.51.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BAC opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $230.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.