Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of BHB opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $366.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. Analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 135,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 30,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 30.5% during the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

