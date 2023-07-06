Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHBFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of BHB opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $366.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHBFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. Analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 135,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 30,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 30.5% during the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

