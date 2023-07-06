Bar Harbor Wealth Management Acquires 7,522 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,128,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Resource Partners USA LP bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,328,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,901,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,025,000 after acquiring an additional 159,721 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038,166 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,465,000 after acquiring an additional 47,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,851,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after acquiring an additional 758,103 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAND shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.66.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.97. 617,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

