Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $8.66 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,263 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $8,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,516 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 113,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 151,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,711,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,947,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 274.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOLD. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

