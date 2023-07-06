Bar Harbor Wealth Management Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,769 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Comcast by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,825,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,932,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

