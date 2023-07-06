Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 1,089 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.42. The stock had a trading volume of 878,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,540. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $114.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.99 and a 200 day moving average of $106.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

