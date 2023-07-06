Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 1,889 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.3 %

APD traded down $3.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $284.12. 246,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,921. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.35 and a 200 day moving average of $290.21. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

