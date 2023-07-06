Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 189 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

NYSE:AVB traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.80. 225,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.98. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 90.54%.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

