Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 236 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,510,000 after purchasing an additional 345,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after buying an additional 101,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.76. 1,237,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,537. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

