BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,724 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of BCE by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 620,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,249,000 after purchasing an additional 429,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Scotiabank cut BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.72.

BCE Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 145,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.09%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

