Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Bearing Lithium Corp. (CVE:BRZ – Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 19,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 87,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The company has a market cap of C$31.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 22.04 and a current ratio of 22.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28.
Bearing Lithium Corp. operates as a lithium-focused mineral exploration and development company. The company primarily explores for lithium and potassium deposits. It owns 17.14% in the Maricunga lithium brine project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.
