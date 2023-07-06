Beldex (BDX) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Beldex has a total market cap of $266.45 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,851.45 or 0.06152632 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00041680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030723 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013575 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,739,002 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,139,002 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

