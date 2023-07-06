Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) EVP Sells $2,779,728.30 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BBY traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $80.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,070,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.