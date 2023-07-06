Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $363.89

Shares of Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 363.89 ($4.62) and traded as low as GBX 323.25 ($4.10). Billington shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.19), with a volume of 18,844 shares trading hands.

Billington Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 398.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 364.17. The stock has a market cap of £42.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84.

Get Billington alerts:

Billington Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from Billington’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 3.92%. Billington’s payout ratio is presently 3,947.37%.

Insider Activity at Billington

About Billington

In other Billington news, insider Alexander Ospelt sold 260,000 shares of Billington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.95), for a total value of £1,014,000 ($1,286,965.35). 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Free Report)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.