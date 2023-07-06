Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $285.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $193.65 and a one year high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.