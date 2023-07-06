BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $375.47 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 6th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $375.47 million and approximately $448,459.50 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $30,234.13 or 1.00076784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019432 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014125 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002163 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 30,576.90844247 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $465,471.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

