Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Hits $13.33 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.0715 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $13.33 million and $30,804.40 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00190594 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00053809 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030826 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013836 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.