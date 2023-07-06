Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Achieves Market Cap of $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00102679 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00049144 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028074 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000877 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

